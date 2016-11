Pre Cadet Hannah Niven is celebrating a fantastic result in Belgium.

Hannah was invited to travel with the England Squad to compete in the Flanders Cup and after beating some very good players along the way, she reached the final where she took a prestigious silver medal.

Coach Pete Brent was pleased was the continued positive results for the club judoka, saying: “Brilliant results for Hannah and Rush jud.”

Contact Laurie Rush on 07949 609569 for more information or check out www.rushjudo.co.uk.