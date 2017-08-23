Sam is new club champ while Nick wins salver

Little Hay GC held their annual Club Championship, including the Tony Hodson Salver, over the weekend.

Round one was played in very strong winds, making club selection very difficult.

Top, Little Hays Ches-Hay Cup winning team, from left, Peter Balding, Paul Whiter,Trevor Sargent,David Smith,Mike Mason, John Murphy, John Redgwell, Tony Mayhew, Tony Hodson and Andy Sergides

But Sam Deering’s steady 84 (net 76) on Saturday followed by his fantastic three over par 75 (net 67) on the Sunday saw him crowned Little Hay Club Champion for 2017.

Club Championship final scores:

1 Sam Deering, gross 159

2 Luke Wrathall, gross 160

Nick Brown is presented with the Tony Hodson Salver by Trevor Sargent

3 Craig Walker, gross 161

Nick Brown’s solid play over the two days (net 74 Saturday and net 71 on Sunday) saw him win the Tony Hodson Salver for the best net score.

Tony Hodson Salver final scores:

1 Nick Brown, net 145

2 Tong Tse, net 145 on count back

3 Luke Wrathall, net 146

Meanwhile, last Thursday the club held their Seniors‘ August Stableford competition.

It was won by Patrick McInerney with three pars, scoring 38 points.

Runner-up was Frank Klimaszewski with 37 points while Arthur Smith was third with 36 points.

Last Tuesday the club’s seniors triumphed against Cheshunt to win the Ches-Hay Cup for the first time since 2012. Over the two matches, played at home and away, Little Hay won 7½ to 4½ bringing the trophy back to Little Hay for the first time in five years.

The club’s ladies played host to Aldenham golf club last Tuesday, and again struggled to put a side together.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they lost.