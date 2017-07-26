Ross and Chris win Lane trophy while Jerry bags Summer Cup

Have your say

More silverware was handed out at Little Hay Golf Club this week after the Summer League and Jefferson Lane Trophy were both decided.

The ladies and seniors’ annual mixed team event – The Jefferson Lane Trophy – was contested on Monday.

Little Hay GC club captain Trevor Sargent, left, presents Jerry Clark with the Summer League Cup.

The winners this year were Chris Woodcock and Ross Dorras who chalked up a combined score of 78 Stableford points.

Wednesday saw the final of this year’s Summer League – a nine-hole twilight competition played over six rounds,with the best four rounds counting towards the players’ final scores.

Jerry Clark was the victor with a four-round total of 74 points.

Runner-up was Dale Chiverton (71) and recent form-player Steven Crowhurst was third (61).

Little Hay’s ladies were on the road away at Redbourn last Thursday and were only just able to put a side together due to injuries and people being on holiday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly in the circumstances, they lost all the matches in a 0-4 result.

The seniors’ July Stableford contest was also decided last Thursday.

Division One winner was Peter Balding, who made six pars for his 39 points. Runner-up was Tony Grainger (38) while David Smith (36) was third.

Division Two winner was Trevor F Sargeant (40) with John Murphy (38) in second and Sylvester Nolan (37) third.

The Fred Roberts 2017 final was held last Friday with two husband-and-wife pairs making the final this year.

(That man again) Steve and Hee Crowhurst faced Phil and Trish Joslyn in a very close finale with Hee and Steve ahead for most of the match.

But Trish and Phil managed to square the match on the 17th hole and then went on to win the 18th for the win.

Little Hay’s A team hosted Batchwood last Saturday in another hard-fought match, with fantastic scores from both sides – only one pair scored fewer than 40 points.

But Little Hay were able to edge it, with an impressive 210-207 triumph.