Rockets blow Storm away as Hemel rue too many missed shots

Too many missed shots saw Vanarama-sponsored Hemel Storm exit the National Cup fourth round on Sunday as they lost 84–67 to Reading Rockets at Sportspace.

Despite creating some excellent scoring opportunities Storm’s shooting woes – especially from close range - never allowed them to recover from a 37-48 half-time deficit as the visitors took full advantage of the fast break.

“We started really brightly. We were solid defensively and our ball movement on offence gave us some good looks,” said Hemel Coach Dave Allin. “But Reading switched to a zone defence and we struggled to break it down.”

Coach’s son Nick Allin, Storm’s 19-year-old ball handler and former club junior was Hemel’s stand-out player as he orchestrated his team’s offence and contained well on defence.

Storm team and scorers v Reading: Burnell 12, Mumuni 11, Henry 11, Darlow 8, Adorian 8, Allin 6, Josey 5, Yeboah 4, Duru 2, Rodwell, Williams.

Hemel host Leicester Warriors in a Division One game at Sportspace, tip-off 7pm. Visit www.stormbasketball.net for tickets.