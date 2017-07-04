Philip, Siva and Gary pass grading to improve their black-belt status

Hemel’s Seishinkai Shotokan Karate International (SSKI) club held their six-monthly black-belt dan grading last month.
The standard was extremely high and the successful candidates were as follows:
To 3rd Dan black-belt: Philip Barton (51).
To 2nd Dan black-belt: Siva Niranjan (58).
To 2nd Dan black-belt: Gary Page (31).
The grading panel consisted of international chief instructor Malcolm Phipps (8th Dan), Tony Bunting (7th Dan) and Jeff Carson (5th Dan).
The chief instructor commented on the very high standard set by these three participants.