Phil dips below three hours in Abingdon marathon

Autumn marathon season is in full swing and eight Gade Valley Harriers headed to Abingdon in Oxfordshire to take on their 26.2 mile challenge.

The two lap route started and finished at the Tilsley Park Athletics Track and took the runners through the villages of Drayton, Milton and Sutton Courtnay. First back for the team was Phil Robbins, setting an amazing new PB of 2:59:26. Chasing down Robbins was Andy Cook in 3:12:59 (PB), James Birnie 3:13:01 (PB), Andy Norton 3:47:27, Anita Berwick 4:07:00, Emma Nash 4:16:00 (PB), Andy Newing 4:18:23 and Paula Cook 4:27:42.

GVH at Abingdon Marathon.

Upping the distance even more was Peter Tucker, pushing himself to the limits in the Tring 50K Ultra Marathon on Saturday. Tucker dug deep and completed the challenging course in 8:37:56.

In the Water of Life 10K race in Marlow, Helen Cook represented GVH where she clocked a time of 56:06.

Also in 10K action was Dylan Wendleken who travelled to the Richmond Riverside Autumn 10K. In a great run, Wendleken pushed hard to set a new PB of 39:19, finishing in 8th overall place and 6th in his age category.

Getting down and dirty at the weekend was Angeline Cottrill from GVH when she took on the Mudpack Challenge at the Ashridge Estate. Over the 5 mile obstacle race Cottrill was pitted against icy water, mud tunnel crawling, wall climbing and tyre lifting in a charity event in aid of the Hospice of St Francis.

Angeline at Mudpack Challenge.

The parkruns this week saw a big turnout from GVH at the notoriously hilly Tring parkrun, where 11 runners battled through the fog over their 5K course. First home for the team was Guy Woollett in a quick 20:07, claiming third overall and a new PB. Close behind Woollett was Ed Price in 20:28, Tom North 21:21, Anthony Beamish 22:49, Steve Newing 23:42, Tracey Cotton 24:30, Gareth Tucker 25:28, Dave Wise 25:48, Max Woollett 25:50, Russ Bailey 27:35, and Charlie Costin 31:59.

Gadebridge Park had three Harriers in the club colours, where Julian Smith took fifth in 20:32. Smith was followed by Tom Langdown in 24:24 and Rupert Mainwaring in 24:50.

Over in Weymouth, Dorset, John Lawler pushed hard to take second overall place in their parkrun in a speedy 18:46, whilst in Barnstable, Devon, Andy Watt clocked a time of 22:50 and at Black Park Vince Ellerby posted a creditable 20:02.