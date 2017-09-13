Opportunity to give tennis a try at club’s open day this weekend

The Berkhamsted Elite Tennis Academy and Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis and Squash Rackets Club are holding an open day later this month to give people a chance to try tennis and squash.

It is taking place next Sunday, September 24, where there will lots of taster sessions as well as an exhibition match.

The club runs open days a few times a year but this will be the first time the academy is also organising activities to coincide with the event.

There will be free tennis coaching for adults and juniors as well as ‘cardio tennis’, mini-tennis and family sessions.

People can try out different rackets and there will be a bouncy castle, barbecue and a bar.

There will also be offers on membership rates.

The academy is home to top coach Tyrell Diaz Stevens who teaches young prospect Joel Pierleoni.

As we reported in the Gazette in August, Joel and doubles partner Jack Pennington-Jones won the U14 European title in the Czech Republic – the first British pair to win a major European title in 22 years.

At the open day Joel and Jack will take on Tyrell and coach Nick Brooks in an exhibition match.

For more details, visit the website www.bltsrc.co.uk.