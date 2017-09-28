Open day sees prospects beat coaches in exhibition

A tennis club open day was topped off with a fun exhibition match which saw rising star Joel Pierleoni take on his coach in a doubles clash.

The Berkhamsted Elite Tennis Academy and Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis and Squash Rackets Club held an open day on Sunday to give people a chance to try tennis and squash.

The academy is home to top coach Tyrell Diaz Stevens who teaches young Hemel area prospect Joel Pierleoni.

As we reported in the Gazette in the summer, Joel and doubles partner Jack Pennington-Jones won the U14s European title in the Czech Republic in August – the first British pair to win a major European title in 22 years.

At the open day, Joel and Jack took on Tyrell and another coach, Nick Brooks, in an exhibition match.

Joel and Jack triumphed in a fun clash, 6-3, 6-4.

Tyrell said: “We had a great turnout of current and potential new members who watched.

“The academy open day went very well, we had a great turnout of new players getting an introduction to our training methods.”

The event included lots of free taster sessions, including ‘cardio tennis’ and mini-tennis, to give people a chance to try out the sport.

The club runs open days a few times a year but this was the first time the academy also organised activities to coincide with the event.

For more details about the club, visit www.bltsrc.co.uk.