O2 touch rugby sessions have landed at Hemel’s Camelot club

Hemel’s Camelot Rugby Club has announced that they are proud supporters of the new O2 touch rugby initiative.

Billed as a great way to improve fitness and have fun, the touch rugby sessions are for both sexes, all ages, and all rugby abilities, whether you’re a complete beginner or seasoned player.

“Turn up on your own or with your mates – and whether you just want to learn the ropes, get fit or play informal games, our team will be on hand to help,” said one of the organiser, Jon Byrne.

The sessions are completely free and Camelot is holding their sessions on Mondays at their Chaulden Lane ground from 7pm.

For more details about the initiative, which is being supported by governing body England Rugby, see the Facebook page www.facebook. com/ 02touchcamelotrufc, find them on Twitter @o2TouchCamelot or contact operator Jon Byrne by emailing jonath an.byrne@live.co.uk.