New Year challenge for new-look Storm

Hemel Storm expects to field a fully fit squad at Sportspace on Sunday and will wear a black and orange strip for the first time when they take on Loughborough Riders in a National League Division One game.

The club will change from its usual blue and white home uniforms to match the livery of their new sponsor Vanarama, the nationwide vehicle leasing company based in Hemel that has agreed a two year partnership.

The Christmas break has allowed starting five players Carl Josey and Nik Rhodes some time away from the court to recover from injuries.

Hemel are looking to reverse their fortunes having suffered some narrow losses in the first half of the season including an overtime defeat at home against Bradford Dragons just before the holiday break.

Storm are currently in 12th place in the league but are looking to climb steadily up the table and qualify for the end-of-season, top eight National Championship Play-Offs.

Storm’s Head Coach Dave Allin said: “We’re confident that our results will improve in the New Year. Our form has been getting better and having Carl and Nik back fully fit will make a huge difference.

“We need just a couple of wins to get some momentum going. There are 15 games left in our League season so we have plenty of opportunities to turn things around.

“We have a better scoring record than two thirds of the teams in the League so our focus in the second half of the year is on improving our defensive performance.”

The club is also in negotiations with two talented players that Storm wants to sign to strengthen their squad before the January 31 signing deadline.

Tip off on Sunday is at 5pm.