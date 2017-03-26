Middle distance squad do their county proud at national event

Dacorum and Tring’s middle distance squad approached the end of their cross-country season with strong results at the English Schools cross-country championships.

Five D&T squad members made the trip to Norwich to contest the biggest event in the English schools calendar.

Middle distance rising star Kristian Imroth again showed his mettle and led the Hertfordshire team to 11th place out of the 44 county teams.

In only his first year in the Year 10-11 category, and running over the much longer distance of 6,000m, Kristian crossed the line in a strong 13th place in a field of 338. He was also first out of the eight selected Herts runners.

Team-mate Jamie Ayres held on to finish 165th, comfortably in the top half of the field.

Freddie Truman-Williams had a fine day, crossing the line in the Junior Boys’ event (for Years 8 and 9) in 146th, fast enough for third Herts boy and well ahead of noted county and national-level runners.

Rhys Rowlands, competing in the senior boys’ race, also finished in the top half with his 188th position, helping the Herts team to eighth out of the 39 teams, the best finish of the day for the county.

The final championships for the D&T squad will be the National Schools Championships for Years 6 and 7, where Jude McKay, Oliver Painter (Year 6) and Stella Whitlum (Year 7) have been selected to represent Hertfordshire, and Tim Fryer, Amy Lane (Year 6) and Olivia Edwards (Year 7) will be running for Buckinghamshire.

Tim and Amy are showing fine form going into the event, after wins in the Aylesbury Vale district cross-country championships at the weekend. Both young athletes ran to easy victories, well ahead of the rest of the field.

n In other D&T news, three Roadrunners took on the Reading Half Marathon.

Around 10,000 runners took part, pounding through Reading before a grand finish at the Madejski Stadium.

Jack Parslow was the first D&T member to cross the line in 1:12:00 for 57th position.

Hannah Bennett was the next club finisher in 1:32:30 – a personal best by almost two minutes.

And Rasmi Nanda had a tough but successful race and hit a new PB (1:44:45.)

n See p41 for more athletics news.