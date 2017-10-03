Men’s 1sts earn their first win in higher league at national stadium

The second weekend of the league season saw the men’s first team notch their first win in their newly-promoted league.

It was a tight 1-0 victory against East London HC at the 2012 Olympics site’s Lee Valley Park.

They started on the front foot at the national stadium and then hit the Londoners on the break with a clinical finish from Ollie Webb.

They were then able to keep the hosts at arm’s length the rest of the way.

The ladies firsts are playing some good hockey but are yet to get up to speed in their new league after promotion last term.

They had the best of the game against Tring, who came into this encounter off the back of an 8-0 win, but Berko just couldn’t take their chances as they went down 2-0. They have another tough game this Saturday when hosting Leighton Buzzard at Tring Sports Centre.

The ladies’ IIs are showing some great form and now have two wins from their first two games. This week they had a great 3-0 win against Saffron Walden.

The ladies’ IIIs put in a great performance with slick passing and communication to get their first win of the season, beating Hertford 2-0 after goals from Sophie Lawrance and Helen Savage.

Emily Alderson was player of the match for creating lots of chances and bossing down the right wing.

The ladies’ IVs drew their game against Welwyn in the late 4.30pm match at RAF Halton. It was a real ding-dong battle which ended 1-1. The Berko goal was scored by Lara Gray – her first goal in senior hockey. Player of the match was Evie Thorn.

The men’s IIs had a tough game against Hertford firsts. Their opponents narrowly missed out on promotion last season against Berko’s men’s firsts and are favourites for promotion this year.

There was no shame in losing such a game 3-0 but Berko were still disappointed with their performance.

The men’s IVs drew 2-2 against Letchworth IIIs.

It was a great come back from Berko to retrieve a point, having been 2-0 down.

The two Berko goals came from Kyle Purkiss while man of the match was young Will Hodges.

After last week’s win, the men’s IIIs were hoping for more of the same against St Albans but it wasn’t to be as Berko went down 3-0 in an under-par performance.

The men’s Vs were up against Southgate Adelaide 2nds – a striking fixture that tells a story of a struggling opposition.

It wasn’t long ago that Berko’s IIs were playing this same side and they came out on top on this occasion 3-0.