Medals, records and personal bests at County Schools

The County Schools Championships were held on Saturday at Jarman Park and it was well represented by Dacorum and Tring AC athletes.

The annual event, which also doubles as trials for the Hertfordshire English Schools Team selection, saw some fantastic performances with the club’s athletes collecting an incredible 25 medals, eight PBs (personal best), one new county record, one club record, one new school record and six English Schools qualifying marks.

The club also had representation in the Buckinghamshire County Schools meet through Louis Jackson.

The medal winners were as follows:

Gold:

Hammer - Amy Wright 40.12; high jump - Demi Tuinema 1.57, 200m – Demi Tuinema 25.92 PB and entry standard; 75m hurdles - Milly Gall 11.29 new county record, club record, national standard, PB and UK ranking of 2nd; long jump - Milly Gall 5.45; javelin – Tia Stonehouse 37.65; triple jump - Josh Woods 12.64; high jump - Tom Wright 1.92; 100m hurdles – Ralph Williams 14.46 PB; long jump - Tom Gerard 5.98; and 100m - Destiny Ogali 11.38 PB.

Silver:

200m – Libby Mallord 26.50; 75m hurdles – Marli Jessop 11.40 national standard and equal PB; long jump – Marli Jessop 5.32 national standard and equal PB; discus - Katie Webb 25.44; long jump – Josh Woods 6.45 entry standard; 1500m – Kristian Imroth 4.12.9; shot put – Ollie Stafford 11.55; 600m – Olly Painter 1.51.9; and 200m - Tom Gerard 23.53 PB.

Bronze:

Discus – Micaela Brewer 26.16; 200m - Annie Burchell 28.3 PB in heat 28.47 final; 800m - Milly Soanes; long jump – Tom Wright 6.41 entry standard; and 400m hurdles - Haydn Williams 70.9.

Meanwhile, Dacorum and Tring certainly has a new rising star in the 400m and 400m hurdles in the shape of Olive Coles who last weekend travelled to the South of England U20 and Senior Championships held at the iconic Crystal Palace Stadium.

Olive had been putting in some gruelling training sessions in the build-up to the championships and it certainly paid dividends.

Her chosen event at the weekend was the 400m hurdles which proved an inspired choice as it saw her win a silver medal in a superb time of 62.75 setting a new club record in the process.

n More athletics news on the sports round-up page on p57.