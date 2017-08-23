Masters do their club and country proud in Budapest

Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club members carried the flag for Great Britain at the World Masters Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last week.

Hannah Bennett, Tony Gaines and Mike Foskett all successfully represented club and country at the tournament, which ran from last Tuesday to Sunday.

Bennett opened with a strong swim in the 2.4km open water event, finishing 16th in her age group. The conditions were so challenging with high winds and choppy water that the usual 3kms had to be reduced in distance for safety reasons. She later followed this up with the 800m frontcrawl, finishing 19th in a personal best (PB) time and club record, the 200m backcrawl and 100m frontcrawl.

Next up was Gains, competing in the toughest of all the events, the 200m butterfly. He finished third in his heat and 22nd overall in a time close to his PB.

Foskett opened his account with a ninth-place finish in the 50m butterfly with a PB after being ranked 18th.

This was followed up the next day with a fifth place in the 200m individual medley, an event where he held the British Record as a boy.

Saving his best till last on Saturday, competing in the 100m backcrawl at the Duna Arena, he finished second to win a silver medal in a season’s best time. In a close race, Foskett finished strongly in the final 25 metres to take the silver just behind a South Africa swimmer who won in a new world record time.