Laurie leads international gold rush!

Laurie Rush claimed a gold medal for Rush Judo at the Southend International Judo Championships.

Rush Judo spent the weekend at the prestigious event where top UK judoka have the opportunity to compete against overseas fighters.

An 18 strong team from Rush included coaches Laurie Rush and Pete Brent who took to the mat themselves on Sunday.

The highlight of the weekend was undoubtedly when Laurie took the podium to collect the gold. Six years ago Laurie, along with his brother and sister, set up Rush Judo in memory of his dad.

Just over a year ago Rush moved to the permanent dojo in Ashlyns, Berkhamsted and now have nine classes.

Golds went to Laurie Rush, Gergo Berendi, Hannah Niven, Emily Niven and Michael Fryer

Silvers were won by Lewis Fryer and Alex Clarke, with bronzes for Haydn Williams, Jimmy Lacey, Jessica Rush, Marek Maiser and Charlie Bennett.

There were fifth places for Pennie and Maggie Rumsby-Ferris, and a seventh for Tom Brent.

Ethan Tegg , Connal Clarke and Peter Brent fought with spirit and determination (Pete throwing a couple of his opponents with fantastic ippons).