Latest results at Little Hay GC

Thursday saw another fantastic turnout for November’s senior Stableford.

Division 1 was won by next year’s senior captain Paul Whiter with seven pars for 37 points. Runner-up Peter Balding came up three points while Paul Mudd was third with 33.

Division 2 winner Geoffrey Selley scored 34. Runner-up with 33 was Sylvester Nolan, and third on countback was John Murphy.

The ladies’ held their AGM and 2017 prize giving on Monday.

Club captain Caroline Skelton presented the prizes.

Lady Golfer of the Year: Chris Woodcock, for her many wins, including a clean sweep of the club championship gross and Thipthorpe net titles.

Singles knock-out: Caroline Skelton.

Doubles: Trish Joslin and Dorothy Norman.

Caroline congratulated all the winners and thanked members for their continued support.