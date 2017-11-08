Ladies 1st team are enjoying a resurgence in a strong weekend

The top ladies’ team at Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club continued their good run at the weekend.

The ladies’ 1sts earned their second victory in a three-week span after their 4-2 triumph over Luton Town on Saturday.

The goals came from Sarah Brydon (two), Alice Wetters and Steph Vere Hodge in a very solid team performance

The men’s 1sts on the other hand had a poor performance against a strong Blueharts side in a 4-1 defeat.

The lone goal was scored by Pete Allam while the man of the match award was shared between Ali Pettefer and Dan Fletcher.

The ladies’ 3rds were impressive in their 3-0 away win at Milton Keynes. A Kate Goodwyn brace and Jen Silver goal secured the victory. Player of the match was Emma Walker for her fierce determination and fine leading runs at goal.

The men’s development side (4ths) won 3-2 against Letchworth 4ths. Two goals from Paul Whitby and a blinder of a solo effort from Alex Gilmore earned the points. Man of the match was young Joel Withey who set up one goal and made intelligent runs throughout the match. Momentum is now back with the side, who had faltered in the last couple of weeks after a very strong start to the season.

The ladies’ 4ths had a cracking game and were very unlucky to lose 1-0, which did not reflect how well everyone played. Player of the match went to Hannah Whitby.

The men’s 5ths are quickly becoming one of this season’s form BHHHC sides and they enjoyed another win.

They beat Southgate Adelaide 2-0 on Saturday with goals from David Sutcliffe and Simon Barron.

The ladies’ 2nds had a tough 2-2 draw against Broxbourne. The goals came from Charlie Nash and Terri Payton and player of the match was Stef Langdon.

The men’s 2nds continue to knock the goals in, however, a slightly leaky defence meant that the final score against West Herts was a 4-4 draw.

Berko probably deserved a little more from the game.

Man of the match Tom Vila was exceptional.

The fixtures for this Saturday are as follows:

Men’s 1 hosting Wapping at midday at RAF Halton.

Men’s 2 at Bishop Stortford, 3pm, Hockerill College.

Men’s 3 hosting St Albans, 1.30pm, Meadowcroft.

Men’s 4 at Harpenden, 3pm, Woollams playing field.

Men’s 5 at Southgate Tankards, midday, Southgate HC.

Ladies’ 1sts at Stevenage, 10am, Nobel School.

Ladies 2nds hosting Harpenden, midday, Meadowcroft.

Ladies 3rds hosting Welwyn, 3.15pm, Tring Sports centre.

Ladies 4ths hosting Chiltern, 1.45pm, Tring.