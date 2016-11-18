Keeper Bryans the hero in EH Vase penalty flick win

Berko and Hemel Men’s Is enjoying a thrilling penalty flick win in a weekend where there were lots of wins across the club.

A much changed Is turned out on Sunday in the Second Round of the EH Vase to face Phoenix and Ranelagh, a team they had beaten two years before at the same stage of the knockout tournament.

The game was nip and tuck and finished 0-0 after 70 minutes and went to penalty flicks. Then keeper Xavi Bryans stepped up and proceeded to save every flick whilst Berko’s penalty takers didn’t miss one to secure a place in the third round.

On Saturday, the Men’s Is had a tough game against Stevenage Is but came out with a 3-1 victory with all three goals scored by Pete Allam.

The Ladies 1s won 5-1 against Rickmansworth, a fantastic team effort with goals from Anneke Laux Gainer, Kate Jenkinson, Melissa Morton, Sarah Brydon, and Leanne Keatley.

In a very welcome return to form, the Men’s IIIs got their second win of the season, 3-2 after a feisty encounter against Letchworth.

Ladies IIIs dominated their match against Chiltern and carved out a 3-0 victory with goals came from Andrea Bettridge (2) and Kate Hedge.

Congratulations to the U14 boys who drew one and lost one in the mini tournament hosted against Royston and Welwyn. They played really well and have a lot of potential. A huge thank you to Paul Whitby for managing the team and to Tom Walker and James Godsell for their umpiring,

The Mens IIs continued their impressive season with a 5-2 win against Broxbourne, James Godsell scoring four goals.

The Ladies IIs lost 2-1 in a tight game against Saffron Walden –Berko’s goal was scored by Hannah Prentice.

The Under 10 Girls turned up to a beautiful morning in Letchworth, busting to show off all their silky skills and team work. They’ve all been training so hard with Lucy this season and were keen to get started the minute the whistle blew.

Men’s IVs lost a tight encounter 2-1 against Bedford Vets. Injuries have certainly taken their toll on the lower men’s teams over the last few games.

It was a tough game for the Men’s Vs who lost 11-1 against West Herts. However congratulations to Jacob Whitby who scored his first goal.

The Ladies IVs were awarded yet another walk-over win, this time Broxbourne could not field a team.

Joel Withey and Jacob Whitby, both in the Men’s 5s, have been selected for Herts U14s JAC.