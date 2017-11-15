It’s another good day for the ladies who line up the victories in style

The Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club ladies’ section had a wonderful winning day on Saturday.

The ladies’ 1sts were all smiles after grabbing their third win from the last four games and are showing the kind of form that made them win the league below last season.

They beat Stevenage 4-1 on Saturday with Anneke Gainer scoring her first hat-trick of the season.

The ladies’ 2nds had an impressive 3-1 win against Harpenden.

The goals came from Molly Jarvis, Terri Payton and Steff Abson on a day when team-mate Babs was celebrating her birthday.

The ladies’ 3rds won 1-0 when hosting Welwyn 3rds with the decisive goal provided by Liz Holderness in a really enjoyable game with a friendly opposition.

The player of the match was Helen Savage, with nine votes, who played superbly in midfield.

And to round off the successful day, the ladies’ 4ths notched their first victory of the season with a 2-1 win against Chiltern 3rds.

The Berko goals came from Emma Walker and Lizzie Pavlik in a great win against a team higher in the league standings.

The men’s 1sts had the toughest of games against table-toppers Wapping.

The final result was a 5-2 defeat with both of Berko’s goals coming from Ollie Webb. Berko did squander a number of chances and the final result could have been very different.

The men’s 2nds had a good game when battling Bishop’s Stortford to a 3-3 draw. Berko’s Ben West scored his first ever hat-trick for the club to earn his side a share of the points.

The men’s 3rds were defeated by a strong St Albans side. The score was 0-0 at half-time and the game still in the balance but St Albans showed their strength in the second period and eventually ran out 4-1 winners.

After a few good weeks the men’s 5ths came unstuck against a formidable Southgate Tankards side, going down 4-0.

The men’s 4ths were one of the many BHHHC sides who observed a two-minute silence on Remembrance Weekend before their game against Harpenden.

The lads ended up on the wrong side of a 5-2 scoreline.

Fixtures for this Saturday:

Men’s 1sts at Cambridge South, midday, Long Road, sixth-form college.

Men’s 2nds hosting Broxbourne, 12.15pm, Tring Sports Centre.

Men’s 3rds at Shefford & Sandy, 1pm, Sandy Upper School.

Men’s 4ths hosting Shefford & Sandy, 10.45am, Tring SC.

Men’s 5ths hosting St Albans, 10.30am, RAF Halton.

Ladies’ 1sts hosting West Herts, 3pm, RAF Halton.

Ladies’ 2nds at St Neots, 11.30am, Longsands College.

Ladies’ 3rds hosting Bedford, midday, Meadowcroft.

Ladies’ 4ths at Letchworth, 12.30pm, Letchworth Sports Club.