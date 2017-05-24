Hemel youngster wins British junior grand final

Callum Powell made it back-to-back Super Six wins on the British Junior Golf Tour as the Little Hay GC member clinched the net category on countback in the Grand Final at Redbourn, Hertfordshire.

Following on from his victory in the last event at Tadmarton Heath towards the end of April, the 13-year-old kept his composure again over the closing stretch on Sunday as he got the better of Ellis Whittles (Northampton) with a one-under-par net 69.

Callum came back from three shots down with as many holes left to claim the crown.

His dad Derek explained: “Callum made a par on the last hole – a 600-yard par-five – to win.

“Callum was three shots down with three holes to go.”

Callum had booked his place in the Super Six Series Grand Final on the British Junior Golf Tour after he grabbed the top prize at Tadmarton Heath in Oxfordshire.

The teenager, who plays with a handicap of 21, was in great form on a tight course in difficult windy conditions as he fired a battling net 70 to take the net plaudits in the Challenge Division.

Needing a victory to book his spot in the Grand Final at Redbourn, his composed back nine made all the difference as he edged out two other youngsters on countback.

For more details of how to play on the British Junior Golf Tour, visit the website www.juniorgolftour.co.uk.