Hemel table tennis champions in rare loss

Hemel Table Tennis League champions Crown & Sceptre Is suffered their first defeat in 18 months, 6-4 to Adeyfield.

Both Mike Boardman and Mark York won maximums with some sublime shots.

Crown did recover with a 9-1 victory over Adeyfield A and a 10-0 demolision of Flamstead 1st. John McAnce hit a double maximum with Mark Lyons, Gary Keers and Alan Thomas all attaining one each.

Adeyfield I completed 8-2 wins over Row and Crown & Sceptre A, Mike Boardman leading the way with two trebles. Crown A narrowly beat Northchurch I 6-4 but lost 7-3 to Adeyfield A for whom Nigel Finn scored a maximum. Dave Westley led Flamstead I to a 8-2 success against Row.

In Division 2 leaders Crown & Sceptre B won 6-4 against Adeyfield B despite a maximum by Martin Johnson for Adeyfield, then drew 5-5 draw with Flamstead A thanks to a Dave Easey hat-trick but lost 6-4 to McAlpines with Easey hitting another treble. Flamstead A drew 5-5 with St George 1st thanks to a Brian Hudson maximum. St Georges I then had two more 5-5 draws with Adeyfield B and Crown & Sceptre C. Crown C then had a 5-5 draw with St Georges A with young Daniel Broner hitting a maximum for the “saints”.

St Georges A followed this with a 7-3 victory against Flamstead B and a narrow 6-4 win versus Adeyfield B with Daniel Broner once again being the star with a double maximum with help from Chris Ward who hit a hat-trick. Crown C lost 4-6 to Flamstead B despite the efforts of Geoff Walke.

Meanwhile in Division 3 Northchurch A kept their 100% record with an 8-2 victory against Highfield thanks to Matt Rogers and a 6-4 win against Adeyfield C with Bronwen Watson leading the way. KLCC remain in second place with comfortable win’s over Adeyfield C 8-2 and Crown & Sceptre D 10-0. Phil Hards was the star in the first match with Rod Marshment, John Saunders and Peter Watts all claiming maximums in the second game.

Flamstead C also beat Crown D 10-0 with hat-tricks for Kieran Roan, Darren Roan and Shahab Shirazi. Steve Haird hit a double maximum for Northchurch B in a 5-5 draw with Adeyfield C and a 7-3 defeat to Highfield.

This last week has been all about the Wren Cup handicap competition for all three divisions. The closes result was Crown & Sceptre 1st beating Northchurch B (Div 3) by 19 points. K.L.C.C (Div 3) beat St Georges 1st (Div 2) by 54 points.

Biggest winners Highfield (Div 3) beat Flamstead B (Div 2) by 92 points. Crown & Sceptre B (Div 2) beat Row (Div 1) by 42 points. Other winners were Adeyfield I, Adeyfield A, Northchurch I, Adeyfield B and St Georges A.