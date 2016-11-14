Hemel Storm stumble at Lituanica

Hemel Storm crashed 108–78 in a National League Division One fixture away to London Lituanica on Sunday.

Although without key starter Carl Josey through injury Hemel Coach David Allin was quick to point out that his side had not performed “at our usual level either end of the floor”.

After a promising first quarter that ended 24 apiece, Hemel’s Wayne Yeboah was the only Hemel player for the rest of the game who seemed to play close to his usual standard of play.

In a disastrous second period when Hemel could not match the home team’s physical play or their movement Storm were restricted to just 10 points while Lituanica scored seemingly at will to take a 58–34 lead into the locker room.

Nothing changed in the second half for Storm as, despite their increased defensive intensity, too often poor shooting let them down and allowed their all-Lithuanian opponents to seal a comfortable win.

“Apart from poor shooting our rebounding stats were not acceptable,” said a frustrated Allin, “We have to put that right as a priority. Although we did have spells when we showed what we’re capable of we just didn’t sustain them,” added Allin.

Storm team and scorers: Duru 15, Henry 14, Yeboah 14, Adorian 12, Burnell 8, Darlow 5, Rodwell 4, Mumuni 4, Allin 2.

Storm will look to bounce back next week when they are at Sportspace against Lancashire Spinners, tip-off 7pm. Tickets and information from www.stormbasketball.net