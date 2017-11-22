Hayley takes on ultimate swim of 100 lengths at the Olympic pool

A Berkhamsted swimmer has successfully completed a gruelling challenge in the first ever Marathon Swims event as part of a global series.

Marathon Swims bills itself as the ‘ultimate swimming challenge’ and Berkhamsted swimmer and Sportspace employee Hayley Hobley took part in the very first event at the iconic London Aquatics Centre on Saturday, November 11.

Hayley, the brand manager for the Dacorum Sports Trust, took on the 5km half-marathon distance swim, which was 100 lengths of the aquatic centre’s 50-metre pool used at the 2012 London Olympics.

She finished in a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 21 seconds.

Hayley said afterwards: “I’m pleased with my time and so proud of myself for attempting and completing this distance as I’d never swam that far before.”

She decided to take on the challenge because she has been swimming at her work – the swimming pool at Sportspace in Berkhamsted – for some time and needed something to aim for.

She saw the event on social media platform Twitter and it caught her eye as it was the first event of its kind and it was based in the London Olympic pool so she signed up and started training.

Marathon Swims is a new global series of swimming challenge events taking place in the world’s most iconic swimming arenas.

The first event in the series was the London event that Hayley took part in.

Located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the London Aquatics Centre is now operated by charitable social enterprise GLL, on behalf of the London Legacy Development Corporation.

After hosting swimming, diving, synchronised swimming and elements of the modern pentathlon during the 2012 Olympic Games and swimming events for the Paralympics, the aquatics centre is now one of the capital’s most popular sporting venues, which has welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors since it opened to the public in March 2014.