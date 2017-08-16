Harriers tackle half-marathons while Sian takes on gruelling 70.1-mile feat

It was a popular weekend for the half-marathon distance with Gade Valley Harriers runners taking on a pair of different events.

David Goodman chose the Clapham Half-Marathon while team-mates Andy Norton and Anthony Willcox both took to the Burnham Beeches Half-Marathon.

The fast four-lap route around Clapham Common had David continuing his good form and he finished the 13.1-mile course in 1:37:53, taking fifth place overall.

In the ancient woodland of Burnham Beeches, Andy and Anthony both pushed hard over their two-lap half-marathon course.

Anthony managed to pip his club-mate to the post in a quick 1:27:51, Andy hot on his heels in 1:36:06.

Also at Burnham Beeches but taking on the 10km route was Harrier Tracey Cotton, who was the third woman home overall in a season’s best time of 46:56, breaking the tricky 47-minute barrier.

Also taking on the 10km distance was Harrier Gina Oliver, competing in the Emily’s Star 10K in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

Raising money for the Emily’s Star charity, Gina posted a time of 1:03:23.

Angeline Cottrill represented the Gade Valley Tri team at the Dorney Lake Sprint Distance Triathlon, taking on the 750-metre open water swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run in Buckinghamshire.

Digging deep, Angeline completed the course in a total time of 1:37:44.

Also at Dorney Lake, but competing in the 10km run-only race, team-mate Leona Flaherty braved the heat to cross the line in 56:50.

Also in triathlon action at the weekend was Gade Valley’s Sian Hibbs, who upped the distance to the Half-Iron Man distance at the Cotswold Classic Event on Sunday

In a test of endurance, Sian tackled the 1.2-mile open water swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run, which made up the 70.3-mile distance. Despite picking up an injury in the run phase, Sian battled through to complete the course in a total time of 5:02:47, taking the place of 19th female overall.

The parkruns this week saw a good turnout of 12 Harriers at the Gadebridge Park timed 5km run, where James Birnie took second place in a quick 19:58. James was quickly followed by Antony Beamish in 20:29, Julian Smith in 21:12, Tracey Cotton in 23:32, Rupert Mainwaring in 24:23, Neil Harper in 27:23 (PB), Helen Cook in 28:22, Emma Coady in 30:58, Holly Beckett in 33:50 (PB), Helen Heathcote in 34:38, Jade Evans in 39:11 (PB) and Rob Humphreys in 40:34.

Ellenbrook Fields in Hatfield had father-and-son team Guy and Max Woollett representing the Harriers, Guy taking first place in 18:43 and Max posting 23:57.

Woodhouse Moor in Leeds saw Trevor Normoyle in the Harriers colours as he completed the run in 31:37, while at Luton Wardown Park, Russ Bailey clocked 25:45 and in Braunstone Park Richard Phillips posted 23:03.

Rickmansworth saw Paul Reilly cross the line in 21:50, setting a new PB, and in the hills of Tring, Tom North posted a swift 21:50.