Harriers see out the year with 10 road race in aid of St John’s

The festive season was no barrier to a large group of Gade Valley Harriers on New Year’s Eve when they competed in the annual St Johns 10K road race, raising money for the church.

The route took the runners from the church, through to Bourne End before climbing up Winkwell and Pouchen End Lane, before heading back towards Hemel Hempstead, where hot drinks and snacks were waiting.

Upping the distance to ten miles on the same day were Claire McDonnell, Tracey Cotton, Rossiana Mee and Steve Newing from GVH in the Pednor 10 run in Chesham. All had a great race, Newing first back for the team in 1:13:44, McDonnell taking 4th position in her category in 1:15:57, Cotton 1:21:13 and Mee 1:21:21.

Some of the parkruns doubled up over the New Year’s period with the local Gadebridge even being one of them.

New Year’s Eve saw five Harriers running, with Sam Hawes first back for the team in a new PB 20:25, followed by Paul Reilly 24:08, Andy Watt 25:10, Jaqui Sampson 29:59 and Peter Tucker 35:38. The following day 10 GVH shook off the excess of the night before, and Mark Crabtree took first place in a speedy 18:29. He was quickly followed by Guy Woollett 20:00, Ed Price 20:42, Sam Hawes 20:54, Andy Norton 21:15, Vince Ellerby 21:38, Rob Potton 23:44, David Goodman 23:46, Tracey Cotton 25:30 and Claire Cavenagh-Mainwaring 32:13.