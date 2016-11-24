Harriers head to the hills for Herbert’s Hole 10K

Sunday saw 17 Harriers pitting themselves against the mud and hills of the 23rd annual 10K Herbert’s Hole run in Chesham and the surrounding Chiltern Hills.

First home, and winning the race outright was Rich Coles in a blistering 40:41, followed swiftly by team mate Jon Roberts in third place in 41:45.

Karis Thomas at the Dubai Spartan.

Next home was James Birnie 44:43, Andy Norton 47:25, Steve Newing 48:12, Antony Beamish 48:21, Robert Bowler, 49:28, Sian Hibbs 49:31, David Goodman 52:11, Vicky Crawley-Wise 52:42, Rob Potton 54:04, Paul Reilly 55:35, Dave Wise 59:41, Philippa Hood 1:02:05, Jacki Eskdale 1:05:41 Helen Cook 1:07:54 and Charlie Costin 1:09:02.

In a successful day, the men’s team of Coles, Roberts, Birnie and Norton also carried off the men’s team prize, while the ladies team of Hibbs, Crawley-Wise, Hood and Eskdale took fourth overall place.

Across the pond in the United States, Peter Tucker from GVH was in marathon action again, this time in Philadelphia, where he finished in 5:50:00. To add to his achievement, Tucker has now completed 25 marathons, in the Harriers 25th Anniversary year and therefore successfully achieving his “Challenge 25” goal, where the Harriers set themselves running based goals containing the number 25.

In the snappily named Matthew Walker Pudding Run in Derbyshire, Rossiana Mee took on their 10K off-road race around the scenic Shipley Country Park, finishing in a respectable 52:40.

Angeline Cottrill at the Mo Run.

Club Chairman Andy Newing was in half marathon action, joining 2000 other runners and travelling to Gosport to compete in their 13.1 mile road race. Despite tough conditions, Newing pushed hard to complete in 1:59:49.

Raising money for charity this week were Serena Harrap and Angeline Cottrill who donned fake facial hair and ran in the Milton Keynes Mo Run, raising cash for the Movember Foundation, who raise funds for men’s charities such as prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Harrap and Cottrill both ran well, Harrap setting a new PB of 57:40.

Also choosing the 10K distance was Emma Nash, competing in the Croxley Green 10K, crossing the line in 52:56.

In her new home city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Karis Thomas took to the heat of a desert to pit herself against a Spartan Obstacle course. In the 30 degree heat Thomas run, jumped, climbed and lifted her way round the challenging course.