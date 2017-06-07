Harriers competing in the capital

In the Regents Park 10K on Sunday, Gade Valley Harriers Helen Heathcote and Angeline Cottrill were in attendance, tackling the undulating course in their series of summer races.

Angeline was first back in 58:49, Helen close behind in 1:00:10.

Gade Valley Tri triathlete Emma Nash was in action at the Emberton Country Park Sprint Triathlon on Sunday, where she completed the 750m open water swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run in a total time of 1:33:04.

Upping the distance in London, a group of Harriers chose to run the course of the Victoria Line, starting in Walthamstow, heading through the centre of the city and finishing in Brixton, covering around 15 miles. Led by Harrier Phil Robbins, the ethos of the run is “Run It Because It’s There” and makes a change from organised races or runs.

Ten Harriers represented the club at the Gadebridge Park parkrun this week, where Andy Cook took the honours of first Harrier home in 21:44. He was followed by Steve Newing (21:46), Robert Bowler (234:58), David Goodman (25:08), Sam Tucker (26:04), Jaqui Sampson (27:04), Nick Crowther (29:06), Phil Robbins (29:09), Helen Cook (31:08) and Peter Tucker (32:59).

Black Park had three Harriers in attendance, Guy Woollett claiming seventh place (18:51), followed by Vince Ellerby (20:21) and Max Woollett (22:34).

Rushmere parkrun in Leighton Buzzard saw Harrier Anthony Willcox take first place in 19:44. Men’s team captain Ed Price close behind in 21:03.

The increasingly popular St Albans parkrun had Johnny Broom posting a respectable 22:25 and team-mate Claire Pellett clocking 30:50, while in Aylesbury, Steve Boyd crossed the line in 19:05.

Taking on the hills of Tring was Tom North, who cruised home in 20:40, and in Cassiobury Park, Watford, Trevor Normoyle finished in 43:32.

Hatfields Ellenbrook Fields saw Russ Bailey finish their 5km run in a solid 25:08.