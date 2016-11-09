Hannah’s delight at Junior title

Hannah Screen has won the Telegraph BMW Junior Championship girls’ title at Portugal’s famous Quinta do Lago resort.

The Berkhamsted star closed out a two-shot win to make it a double for Hertfordshire – Harry Goddard of Cheshunt won the boy’s crown.

Hannah Screen in action in Portugal.

European Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley was on hand to present them with their trophies.

On the final day it was a tight affair all the way down the closing stretch between Hannah, the overnight leader, and first round leader Lily May Humphreys.

Screen looked shaken after four-putting from close range on the seventh hole.

However three birdies in five holes calmed the nerves and she held on to win by two strokes.

Hannah Screen with Harry Goddard and Paul McGinley.

She said: “It was a bonus I even qualified for this event and to follow in Alice Hewson’s footsteps, I’m absolutely thrilled.

“I’m incredibly proud and it’s such a good platform for what lies ahead.”

Norwich’s Amelia Williamson, who qualified top of the Telegraph leaderboard over the summer, settled for third. Cloe Frankish, who will head to the Ladies Tour Qualifying School next week, finished fourth.

Described by McGinley as one of junior golf’s Majors, the tournament was being staged for the third year running on Quinta do Lago’s North Course, one of three 18-hole championship courses at the luxury resort.

Hannah Screen in action.

The 6,156m-layout has quickly risen to become one of the new stars of European golf courses.

It played a key role in Quinta do Lago being named as Portugal’s best golf resort in Golf World’s inaugural rankings of the Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe 2016/17.