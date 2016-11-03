Gade Valley Harriers dominate Ricky Road run

Gade Valley Harriers had 32 athletes in the annual popular Ricky Road Run on Sunday.

In a show of strength, Mark Crabtree powered home in 56:57, taking second overall place. They carried off both the men’s and women’s team prizes for the event.

He was hotly pursued by Rich Coles 59:22 (1st MV40), Antony James 1:00:30, Mikey Ferris 1:02:46, Guy Woollett 1:04:05, Ed Price 1:04:33, Vince Ellerby 1:06:21, James Birnie 1:08:35 (PB), Andy Cook 1:09:02, Maria Kenney (3rd Lady home) 1:10:21, Steve Newing 1:11:42, Andy Norton 1:12:13, Antony Beamish 1:12:58, Sian Hibbs 1:13:07, Robert Bowler 1:14:17, David Goodman 1:14:41, Claire McDonnell 1:17:16, Andy Watt 1:17:48, Tracey Cotton 1:18:32, Rob Potton 1:19:53, Vicky Crawley-Wise 1:20:20, Shelley Walsh 1:23:08, Rupert Mainwaring 1:23:34, Dave Wise 1:26:29, Rich Hutton 1:27:35, Andy Newing 1:30:13, Paula Cook 1:31:51, Helen Terry 1:34:13 (PB), Jacki Eskdale 1:41:08, Hanna Rogers 1:46:40, Emma Cooper 1:46:40 and Peter Tucker 1:49:01.

The race also incorporated the Herts Vets 10 Mile Championships, GVH again taking the honours with first men’s team (Rich Coles, Antony James, Guy Woollett and Vince Ellerby), 2nd Ladies team (Claire McDonnell, Tracey Cotton and Vicky Crawley-Wise), 3rd men’s team (James Birnie, Andy Cook, Andy Norton and Robert Bowler). In the MV40 category the Harriers scooped all of the top 3 places, Rich Coles taking 1st, Anthony James 2nd and Guy Woollett 3rd. In the MV50 category Vince Ellerby took 1st place, team mate Andy Cook claiming 3rd, whilst in the ladies FV35 category Tracey Cotton continued her fine form to take 3rd place and in the FV45 race Claire McDonnell took 2nd place.

In a movie themed run, Angeline Cottrill from GVH donned “Terminator” style dress to take part in the “I’ll be Back” run, organised by Phoenix Running. The multi lap course looped out and back along the river Thames and Cottrill opted for a 6.6 mile version, finishing in 1:01:29.

Upping the mileage this week were Jaqui Sampson and Helen Heathcote from team GVH, taking on the Luton Half Marathon. Pushing hard, Heathcote set a new PB by over 3 minutes, crossing the line in 2:11:48 alongside team mate Sampson.

Also taking on the half marathon distance were Helen Cook, Tina Searle and Emma Tipton who travelled to London to compete in the river Thames Half Marathon. Cook excelled as she set a new PB of 2:00:34, club mates Searle crossing the line in 2:12:16 and Tipton 2:25:57.

At the parkruns this week, seven Harriers were representing their club.

Gadebridge Park saw Paul Buxton first home for the team in a new PB of 26:20, followed by Peter Tucker 31:14 and Helen Heathcote Race Director and acting as official back marker in 43:33.

There was one Harrier a piece at the St. Albans, Aylesbury, Folkestone and Tring parkruns, with Nick Crowther clocking 26:29, Tracey Cotton 22:19, Dylan Wendleken 18:42 and Anthony Willcox 20:56 respectively.

Attached are photos of the RRR team, Angeline at the I’ll Be Back Run and Jaqui and Helen at the Luton Half.