Gade Valley Harriers 11th in Stopsley Park cross country

Gade Valley Harriers sit in 11th place after the third fixture in the Chiltern League Cross Country season on Saturday in Stopsley Park, Luton.

The men’s and ladies teams both placed 11th on the day, giving the Harriers 11th team place overall.

In the hotly contested division one, the Harriers fielded 25 athletes, with Mark Crabtree first home for the men’s team in 30:35. Crabtree was followed by Rich Coles 31:56, Anthony James 33:04, Jon Roberts 34:08, Julian Smith 34:50, Guy Woollett 35:28, Bill Haawes 35:39, James Birnie 36:24, Andy Wells 36:34, Tom North 36:40, Andy Cook 38:06, Antony Beamish 39:17, Paul Reilly 41:24, Rupert Cavanagh-Mainwaring 43:31, Paul Buxton 46:06, Andy Newing 47:46 and Charlie Costin 55:33. In the senior ladies race Nicky Crawley led the team home in 24:54, followed by Sian Hibbs 25:15, Kathleen Courtier 25:16, Claire McDonnell 25:30, Vicky Crawley-Wise 25:51, Tracey Cotton 26:12, Angeline Cottrill 31:37 and Jacki Eskdale 31:54.

Over in Country Armagh, Northern Ireland, Peter Tucker was in action at the Loughgall Country Park 10K. The mixed terrain course saw Tucker complete in 1:03:45.

In the parkruns this week, the Harriers fielded five runners, Vince Ellerby posting 20:04 at Black Park, Gareth Tucker 20:49 at St. Albans, Rupert Mainwaring 24:43 at Gadebridge Park, Tom North 21:46 at Tring and Russ Bailey 25:55 at Aldenham.