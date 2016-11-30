Excellent runs from D&T’s middle distance squad

Dacorum & Tring AC’s young middle distance squad produced a series of excellent runs in the third match of the North West London YA CC League at Trent Park on Saturday.

The best performance of the day came from Kristian Imroth (15:16) in winning the Under 15 Boys race over 4,200m with well over a minute to spare. Freddie Truman Williams (seventh, 17:05) achieved his highest league placing to date, and was backed up by Fin Wightman (18:47, 23rd), Dylan Alford (20:50, 35th) and Jack Hancock (21:08 (36th). Together, the boys combined for fifth team overall out of 12 in this very competitive category.

Amy Lane.

In the Under 13 Boys race over 3,000m Sam Burnell (13:30, 17th) was the first runner home, followed in by Seth Russell (13:50, 26th), Freddie Mallord (14:07, 31st), Alfie Mallord (14:48, 42nd) and Archie Smiton (15:46, 49th), for a seventh-place team finish.

Olly Painter (11:29) gained an excellent seventh in the Under 11 Boys race over 2,450m, followed in by fast improving Sam Day (12:04, 16th), Niall Cassidy (12:17, 20th) and Lucas Durcan (12:46, 25th), with the boys finishing the day as fourth team in the rankings.

Best of the club’s girls was Aoife Hanling, who achieved third place in the Under 17 Womens race over 4,200m, and in the Under 15 Girls race over 3,000m Lily Boden and Amy Cassidy finished seventh. and 11th respectively, to match the U15 boys team placing of fifth.

Amy Lane (7:51) placed an excellent fifth in the Under 11 Girls race over 1,400m, and another fifth place was gained by Olivia Edwards in the Under 13 Girls race over 2,450m, in which she was backed up by Jessica Benveniste (11th), Izzy Painter (13th) and Stella Whitlam (28th). The U13 girls achieved the highest team ranking of the day, finishing up in third spot out of 13 clubs.