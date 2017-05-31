En-garde! Fab Freddie is fencing his way to success

A promising Apsley youngster is proving he is no pushover when it comes to the world of fencing.

Freddie Ford, a Year 6 pupil at Lockers Park Preparatory School in Boxmoor, Hemel Hempstead, has secured an impressive third-place finish in the under-11s boys’ Sabre competition at last week’s Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) Fencing Championships.

Eleven-year-old Freddie Ford with his IAPS medal

The high-level tournament was hosted at Millfield Prep in Somerset and there were out 31 boys in Freddie’s draw.

The achievement comes on the back of a bronze medal for the 11-year-old Freddie at the Eastern Youth Championships earlier this year.

He also achieved a well-deserved 15th place in the under-12s Sabre category in the National Championships.

Gavin Taylor, the director of sport at Lockers Park, said: “Freddie is a superb sportsman, fencing with maturity and passion throughout every competition.

“These commendable results, in what is a hugely competitive sport, are a direct result of Freddie’s hard work and determination.

“Well done Freddie.”