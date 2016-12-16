Due do battle at top of Hemel Table Tennis League

The usual battle between Adeyfield and Crown & Sceptre in the Hemel Hempstead Table Tennis League Division One is in full flow.

Adeyfield had a 10-0 victory over their A team and a 9-1 win against Northchurch, Mike Boardman and Nigel Finn had two maximums whilst Dave Wackrill chipped in with one.

Meanwhile Crown had 10-0 victories over Row and Northchurch. James Dance and Gary Keers hit double maximums whilst Alan Thomas and Marc Lyons one each. Flamstead remain third with a 7-3 win over Adeyfield A thanks to a hat-trick of wins by Nick Denny. Adeyfield A fared better with a 8-2 win over Northchurch with Les Leech and Mike Branscombe doing the damage. In the 5-5 draw between Row and Northchurch Simon Whale hit maximum for the ‘church’.

In Division 2 leaders Flamstead A had mixed results – a 10-0 win over Adeyfield B with John Stock, Jack Reyland and Brian Hudson winning maximums, a 5-5 draw with Crown & Sceptre C for whom Dave Gomm hit a treble, and a 6-4 defeat against McAlplines with Xin Jun Wang winning his three for the victors.

Second placed Crown & Sceptre B beat Flamstead B 9-1 thanks to maximums from Colin Tibbles and Paul Bohknecht, but then had a 8-2 reversal against their C team who had Alex Hamilton to thank. Crown C followed this with a 7-3 win over Adeyfield B thanks to a Dave Gomm maximum. McAlpine had back-to-back victories, 8-2 against Adeyfield B and 9-1 versus St Georges A. Xin Jan Wang hit a double maximum with Youguang Pan claiming one. St Georges had a 10-0 win over Flamstead B thanks to Gerry Evans, Jackie Channell and Bob Sapuan.

In Division 3 Northchurch A keep top spot. They white-washed Crown & Sceptre D 10-0 then beat KLCC 6-4. but lost 6-4 against Flamstead C with Darren Roan and Shahab Shirazi hitting maximums. Matt Rogers hit a double maximum with David Walker and Frank Manfield one each.

Highfield kept up the pressure with a 9-1 win over Crown D and a 6-4 win against Adeyfield C, Ian Roby star of the show and Colin Parslow with a hat-trick.

KLCC beat Northchurch B 6-4 thanks to a Phil Hards maximum. Northchurch B then beat Crown & Sceptre D 10-0 thanks to maximums from Steve Laird, Tony Sanders and George Wood.