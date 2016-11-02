Double top for hockey firsts

Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Men’s Is moved three points clear at the top of their league with a dominant 8-1 win against fellow promotion challengers Winchmore Hill and Enfield.

Pete Allam scored five with further goals from Tom Moorhouse, Alex Macindoe and man of the match Ed Holderness.

The Ladies Is have now gone four points clear at the top of their table with a 3-1 win against Aylesbury with goals from Anneke Laux Gainer, Melissa Morton and Leanne Keatley. Joint Players of the Match were Anneke and Deb Walker.

Certainly the most exciting result of the day came in the Men’s IV’s 11 goal thriller against fellow promotion challengers Broxbourne. The game finished with Berko winning 6-5 and saw them move into second place.

Goals were scored by Duncan Hodges, Josh Gilbert, Iwan Roberts, Ben Moorhouse, Brian de Mattos and Roger Payton.

The ladies section have had their best weekend of the season so far with all the teams winning.

The Ladies IIIs are stacking up the clean sheets with a 2-0 win away at Milton Keynes. Goals came from Sophie Lawrance and Player of the match Emma Swords.

The Ladies IIs had an epic 2-1 win against St Albans with goals coming from Lauren Ware and Charlie Nash

The Ladies IVs were awarded a walkover win as a result of Saffron Walden being unable to field a side.

Elsewhere the Men’s IIs had one of those games against Rickmansworth 1st XI where nothing went as planned. Numerous chances were squandered and Berko gifted the opposition with goals. It’s probably best to put this defeat behind them!

The Men’s IIIs came unstuck against a strong Potters Bar IIs. There’s no secret that this season will continue to be a tough one for the IIIs.