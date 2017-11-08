David wins medal while Trish and Jackie earn the Goddens Trophy

Little Hay Golf Club attracted a good turnout on Thursday for this month’s seniors’ medal competition.

David Smith was the victor for November’s prize, with a gross 86.

His round included seven pars for an impressive net score of 67.

Runner-up was Robert Bennett, four shots back with a net 71.

Paul Whiter finished in third place with a score of net 72.

On Monday the ladies were in action competing for the Goddens Greensomes Trophy.

The pairing of Trish Joslin and Jackie Pearson claimed top spot by just one point from the runners-up Chris Woodcock and Caroline Skelton.

Hee-Young Crowhurst and Andy Dean finished in third.

Saturday’s men’s November medal competition had to be cancelled due to heavy rain.