D & T youngsters push Herts close to regional title

Dacorum & Tring young athletes dominated the Herts junior girls’ Multi- Events team which competed at the recent regionals event and were narrowly beaten by Kent.

The team comprised Demi Tuinemi, Milly Gall, Milly Soanes and Tia Stonehouse.

In the hurdles Milly G laid down the gauntlet by posting the fastest time (11.41). Milly S ran well to record 12.9 and Demi ran a PB (12.37). Unfortunately, Tia pulled up in front of the first hurdle and, although she went on to finish the race, she was disqualified for putting her hands on the hurdle.

In the shot put, Tia vented her frustration by producing a PB (10.22m). Milly G threw 10.32m, and Demi and Milly S recorded PBs of 8.98m and 8.16m respectively.

Next came the high jump where Milly G produced a PB 1.56, Demi also cleared 1.56, Tia cleared 1.53 and Milly Soanes set a new PB of 1.41m.

In the long jump, Milly S recorded 4.59m, Demi jumped a PB of 4.94, Tia leaped to 4.93m and Milly G jumped 5.38m.

Going into the 800m, Kent were leading by just 10 points. Milly G was leading the individual competition, Demi was in 4th, Milly S 16th and Tia 19th (out of 23 competitors). The girls knew they had to do really well in the races if they were to win. Milly S was outstanding, she went to the front and pushed herself to a PB 2.27.85s. Tia also ran a PB (2.45.05). Demi and Milly worked hard to finish as well as they could. Unfortunately, the Kent quartet ran some excellent times so Herts just missed out on the national final by 64 points (Kent 8,789 points, Herts 8,725). Milly G and Demi finished 2nd and 3rd overall and make the nationals as individuals.