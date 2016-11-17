D&T runners brave mud at Teardrop Lakes cross country

A hardy bunch of Dacorum & Tring runners managed to stifle their over-indulgencies of the awards night by heading to Teardrop Lakes in Milton Keynes for the second Chiltern League Cross country of the season.

Heavy rain and blustery winds set the scene for a muddy race which also doubled as the British Cross Country Championships.

Having been promoted to Division One this season, D&T have certainly made their mark on theleague standings already with overall results putting us in fifth position with men in eighth and the women retaining fourth.

The women were up first, running one small and one big lap of the course and fortunately the rain and wind did abate for the start which made conditions nearly perfect for cross country.

Sam Fawcett came home in eighth position in 23:11 followed closely by Sarah Grover in 23:31 and Sophie Morris in 24:41. Hannah Bennett, Vikki Johnston and Kelly Du Buisson crossed the line in quick succession with times of 26:00, 26:07 and 26:39 respectively, completing the top six.

Hot on ​their heels was Lizzie Roberts in 26:52 with Karen Wishart 27:39, Celia Findlay 28:02, Tina Le 28:26, Louise Flower 29:12 and Michelle Rothwell 29:19. Vicky Thornley and Gwen Mostyn were nearly neck and neck as they crossed the line in 30:02 and 30:03 with Michelle Ashwell 31:20, Rebecca White 32:56, Erica Klein 33:10, Denise Burford 34:17, Carol Crawley 34:38 and Helen Reardon 37:32 all putting in very strong runs over a tough course.

The mens event is always the final race of the day so conditions are always a little trickier underfoot with the weather getting steadily worse. First home was Jamie Marlow in 34:35 followed closely by Johnathan Hoggett in 34:41. Rhys Rowland sped over the line in 36:02 with Matt Hamilton 37:04, Mike Kazer 37:22, Jamie Saunders 38:04, Chris Marriott 38:25 and Chris Toms 38:51, Mervyn Dempsey 39:58 and Tim Churchill 41:08 completing the first 10 home.Daniel Griggs, Robert Jackson and Andy Wass tackled the hills in style to finish in 41:45, 42:55 and 43:18 respectively.

Martin Kerr was next to cross the line in 44:07 with Michael Irvine 44:50, Matthew Hallissey 45:16, Keith Wishart 45:21, Rasmi Nanda 45:58, Michael Lamb 46:02, Rob Salt 46:43 and Rob Davies 47:31. Despite this also being his birthday weekend, David Stears sped home in 47:42 followed by Bruce Baker in 48:28, Phillip Pugh 48:56, Ken Perry 49:32, Rich Belsey 50:02 and Danny Wells 50:41. Although he crossed the start line two minutes after the official gun went off Mustafa Readdie ran a strong 59:35 with Alan Grover in 62:04.

Dirt Running organise the popular Dirt Half Challenge which took place on Saturday and saw Kodie Mitchell and Carol Macdonald tackle this challenging trail half marathon in less than ideal weather conditions. Both ladies finished in very respectable times with Kodie finishing in 2.19.14 and Carol Macdonald in 2.21.10.

Kate Crossland took part in one of Cancer Research Tough Ten Series of races. She competed in The Hughenden Manor 10km Trail run in High Wycombe. She said “conditions were appalling with heavy rain throughout”. The final 500m was up a very steep muddy hill, making for a difficult finish. Kate finished 130th out of some 328 finishers.

2016 continues to be a good year for Celia Findlay as she earned herself another trophy in The Grand Union Canal Half Marathon running the 13.1m from Uxbridge to Watford via the canal path. Celia placed first V50 woman and 22nd female finisher overall.

parkrun news

With the club awards night running into the early hours of Saturday morning and the 2nd XC league match taking place on Saturday afternoon it was a lower than normal attendance from the roadrunnersat parkrun this week

We had 6 runners atGadebridge parkrunwhere Bruce Milligan was first home for the club in third place overall in 22:15 just 1 second outside his pb. Patrick Mostyn was next in 18th in 27:37 with John Stevens and Rasmi Nanda coming in 20th and 21st in 27:11 and 27:12. Erica Klein and Danny Wells were on tail runner duty and finished together in 45:21. They were joined at the park by Kevin Moore and Tony Reeve who were volunteering.

5 members were atSt Albans parkrunwhere Michael Lamb was our first representative across the line in 21:48. He was followed by Andy Mitchell in 23:48 and Karen Wass earning herself a new pb of 26:40. Also gaining a pb was Andy Guilder finishing in 28:21. Annette Howard completed the D&T lineup breaking the 30 minute mark in 29:40.​

Just 2 members attended Cassiobury this week with Mike Carpenter finishing in 5th position in a rapid 18:24. Kirsty Russell nursing a fuzzy head cruised around the course in 33:00 flat.

Young Indira Patel came home as first female and second overall at the East Coast parkrun in a very speedy personal best time of 18:18. Ania Higgins was at Alice Holt parkrun where she ran 34:12.