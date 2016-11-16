D&T Road Runners salute stars at awards night

Hidden away on 22 acres of landscaped gardens in Kings Langley, Hunton Park was the ideal venue for the annual Dacorum & Tring Road Runners Awards Evening on Friday evening.

Traditionally this is the highlight of the social calendar with an opportunity to leave behind the lycra and trainers with the ladies looking glamorous in their cocktail dresses and the gentlemen clad in their elegant suits.

Ladies award winners at D&T awards.

This year’s ceremony trumped previous years with D&T’s social secretary, Kirsty Russell, excelling herself with her exceptional organisational skills ensuring that all 99 attendees had a super night.

The winners of the highly cosseted awards were humbled and proud knowing that their achievements, attitude, commitment and general ethos to the values that the club hold dear to them have been recognised by not only the committee but also their club colleagues who had the opportunity to vote for certain categories too.

The nominees for the Best Male Newcomer were Bruce Baker, Phillip Pugh, Tony Reeve. Rasmi Nanda and Luke Waller. The winner was Rasmi Nanda for amongst other things, his Bournemouth Marathon PB and parkrun PB’s.

The nominees for the Best Female Newcomer were: Hannah Bennett, Rebecca White, Celia Findlay, Louise Flower and Annette Howard. The winner was Rebecca White for her Loch Ness Marathon PB, parkrun PB and half marathon PB.

D&T members at the awards night.

The nominees for Most Improved Female were Charlotte Ashton, Hannah Bennett, Rachel Hamilton, Louise Flower and Rebecca White. The winner was Louise Flower in recognition of her 10k PB, half marathon debut and parkrun PBs.

The nominees for Most Improved Male were Rob Davies, Tony Reeve, Gary Sturdy, David Stears and Andy Wass. The winner was David Stears for his impressive PB at Chicago Marathon and his Hampton Court half-marathon PB.

The nominees for Best Multisport Athlete Male were Richard Belsey, Tim Churchill, Matt Hamilton, Tony Reeve and Casper Du Buisson. The winner was Matt Hamilton for his stellar performances this year culminating in his selection to represent GB in Spain in 2017.

The nominees for Best Multisport Female Athlete were Hannah Bennett, Kate Crossland, Sam Fawcett, Becky Fawcett and Vicky Thornley. The winner was Samantha Fawcett who has had a phenomenal year including representing GB at duathlon with further selection for next year.

The nominees for Best Ultra Distance Athletewere Gayna Benveniste, Jules Robinson, Giles Leather, Jan Strachan and Kirsty Russell. The winner was Jan Strachan for her multiple ultra’s but especially her Centurion Autumn 100mile run.

The following categories were voted for by the club members themselves;The nominees for Female Road Runner of the Year were Hannah Bennett, Kelly Du Buisson, Sam Fawcett, Sam Sullivan and Ania Gabb. The winner was Ania Gabb.

The nominees for Male Road Runner of the Year were Steven Russell, Jamie Saunders, Duncan Hamilton, Matt Hamilton and Jamie Marlow. The winner was Jamie Marlow.

Team Spirit Award in equal third place Rob Davies and Kirsty Russell, second place Rebecca White and the winner was Jamie Marlow.

The Female Runners Runner in third place Sam Fawcett and Kirsty Russell, second place Rebecca White and the winner was Jan Strachan.

The Male Runners Runner, third place Rob Davies, second place David Stears and the winner was Jamie Marlow.

Last but by no means least is the John Jales Award, chosen by the man himself with sole discretion to choose anyone he feel epitomises the clubs values. Without this man, there would not by so many successful runners achieving so many great things. He devotes time and effort into ensuring his coaching is inclusive and of a high standard. The winner was Coach Rob Deane.