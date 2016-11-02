Crown & Sceptre open league with three wins

Hemel Hempstead Table Tennis League is now well underway with matches being played over the last three weeks.

Sadly the league is now down to 22 teams as KLCC now have only one team and St Michaels pulled out through lack of support.

In Division 1, champions Crown & Sceptre I had three 8-2 victories over Row, Crown & Sceptre A & Northchurch I. James Dance hit two trebles whilst Alan Thomas, Marc Lyons & John McCance all hit maximums.

Flamstead I are in second with wins over Adeyfield A 6-4, Northchurch I 7-3 but losing 4-6 to Adeyfield I with Angela Smith winning nine out of nine for Flamstead. Adeyfield I beat Northchurch 10-0 with John Fox, Mark York & Mike Boardman all hitting maximums. Crown & Sceptre A beat Row 8-2 thanks to a Ken Stonebridge hat-trick.

In Division 2 Flamstead A have made a positive start with 10-0 wins over St Georges A and B and a 5-5 draw with Crown & Sceptre C. John Stock & Jack Reyland hit double maximums whilst Allan Dennis & Brian Hudson hit one each. Crown & Sceptre B have won all three, 1-0 vs Flamstead B, 7-3 vs St Georges A and 6-4 against St Georges I. Ian Cooper had two maximums whilst Dave Easey & Aiden Walsh hit one each. McAlpines and St Georges I finished 5-5 with Xin Jun Wang hitting a treble. St Georges I beat their A team 8-2 with Jackie Channell being the star. McAlpines lost 4-6 to Adeyfield B. Crown & Sceptre C beat McAlpines 9-1 with Colin Tibbles and Dave Gomm securing maximums.

In Division 3 Northchurch “A” are the early leaders with three wins. David Bradbury hit two trebles whilst Dave Walker and Matt Rogers hit one each. Second placed Highfield beat Crown & Sceptre D 10-0 and KLCC 7-3 but lost 3-7 to Flamstead C, for whom Darren Roan achieved a maximum.

Mark Chiles hit two maximums for Highfield with Ian Roby and Colin Parslow one each. KLCC beat Northchurch B 8-2 with Philip Hards leading the way. Bob Andrews and Michael Dovcik hit maximums in Adeyfield Cs victory over Crown & Sceptre D by 9-1.