Crowhurst’s fine form sees him add more silverware

The highlight of Little Hay GC club captain Trevor Sargent’s year took place with his Captain’s Day on Saturday.

The Captains Cup trophy contest was held on the blue championship tee and it was Steven Crowhurst who added more silverware to his expanding collection.

It came just weeks after his Ron Gingell Shield victory and his great form continues, even after a handicap cut. He won the Captain’s Cup with a fantastic score of 41 points.

Runner-up Paul Mudd scored an equally impressive 40 points while Patrick Ashton was third with 39 points.

White tee seniors’ event result:

1st Trevor F Sargeant (41 pts); 2nd John Redgwell (35 points); 3rd Mike Masonn (33 points).

Red tee ladies’ result: 1st Chris Woodcock (41 points); 2nd Jackie Pearson (36 point).

White tee juniors’ result: 1st Adam Larkin (36 points); 2nd Luke Wrathall (33 points).

Meanwhile, the history of Little Hay Golf Club reaches a milestone next month with their 40th anniversary celebrations taking place on Saturday, August 12.

The club and complex have a day of events planned for the whole family to celebrate the birthday.

It will include kids’ target golf, foot golf, Giant Jenga and dominoes games.

A Golf competition and team event will also be held from 7am.

“Why not come and join us for what we hope will be a great day, all in aid of charity,” the club said.

See the club’s website at www.littlehaygolfclub.co.uk for further details.