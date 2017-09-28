Competition squad returns to Ashlyns with a haul of 15 medals

Rush Judo’s first competition of the judo year saw the Berkhamsted-based club return with a haul of 15 medals.

This impressive achievement is a result of their competition squad growing in size after the coaches introduced some of the younger judoka to the ranking events.

Sisters Emily and Hannah Niven won a bronze and gold at Hatfield.

Last weekend saw judoka moving up categories and weights at the first ranking competition of the judo calendar.

The Northern Home Counties Open was held at the University of Hertfordshire Sports Village, in Hatfield, where more than 500 judoka competed.

Rush Judo returned to their Ashlyns School dojo with 15 medals in total – six golds, six silvers and three bronze.

Gold: Ben Hasler, Nicole Wood, Tom Lish, Lewis Fryer, Hannah Niven and Gergo Berendi.

Silver: Tom Lish, Elise Wood, Kieran Docherty, Michael Fryer, Evie Halvey - Jacobs and Leah Hasler.

Bronze: Jessica Rush, Emily Niven and Alex Jenkins.

Ollie O’Connell had a creditable seventh-place finish in the minor boys’ category while in the cadets Charlie Bennett took fifth, narrowly missing out on a medal. Haydn Williams was seventh in the cadets – promising results for Charlie and Haydn who were both competing at a new weight in large groups full of national-level fighters.

Coach Laurie Rush said he was delighted with the weekend’s medal haul, and added: “It was a great stat to the season. Well done to all the players, parents and coaches. Also those players who came just to support.”

Meanwhile, Rush has been nominated as finalists in three categories at the British Judo awards:

Laurie Rush has been shortlisted in the Talent Coach of the Year category while the club has been listed in the Performance Club of the Year and Community Club of the Year categories.

The ceremony takes place in Walsall next month.