Chris and Tong prove mettle to earn President’s Day honours

Little Hay Golf Club’s last big competition of 2017 – the annual President’s Day – took place on Saturday.

Before the winners were given their trophies, a small presentation was held to bring the club’s 40th anniversary celebrations to a close.

Little Hay Golf Club President Ralph Lane, David Dean and club captain Trevor Sargent presenting a cheque for �4,524.70 to Doreen Beattie on behalf of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

President Ralph Lane, club captain Trevor Sargent and David Dean presented a cheque for £4,524.70 to Doreen Beattie, who gratefully accepted it on behalf of the club’s chosen charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Orchid estate agents and managing director Matthew Bennett very specially thanked for sponsoring the event.

The President’s Putter (played off the championship tees) award was won by Tong Tse with 12 pars for an impressive 38 points.

Phil Chester (36) was runner-up on countback from Chris Dorsett.

Chris Woodcock receives the ladies Presidents Putter from Ralph and Trevor.

The ladies’ President’s Putter (red tees) was won by Chris Woodcock with four pars for a score of 37 points.

Hee-Young Crowhurst (33) was runner-up while Trish Joslin (32) was third.

Ralph also presented medals to Harry Miller (27) and Thomas Ashton (19) who were the youngest players to take part (blue tees) on the day.

Meanwhile, last Thursday saw the seniors hold their September medal contest.

Tong Tse receives the Presidents Putter from Ralph and Trevor.

The Division 1 winner was Clive Richards (net 69) with Tony Mayhew (74) the runner-up and on countback from Paul Whiter.

Division 2 was won by Ian Rennie (72) with John Murphy (74) runner-up on countback from Vic Allen.

The ladies’ team also registered a home win against Verulam 3½ - ½ on the same day.

The women held their September medal and Breakthrough Brooch event last Monday.

The winner was Dorothy Norman (net 82) with Yvonne Milles (84) the runner-up and Andy Dean (88) in third.

The business ladies’ September medal and Breakthrough Brooch competition was held the previous Saturday. The winner was Chris Woodcock (73) while Hee -Young Crowhurst (78) was second and Karen Burrows (79) in third.

In other club news, Mick Whelan retained the David Johnson singles title for 2017 after beating Jamie Mcivor three-up with two to play.