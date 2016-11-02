Charity the winner at Tring Rugby’s Combat Stress day

Combat Stress Charity day at Tring Rugby Club was a great success with the club raising close to £2k.

Tring Rugby thank everyone that helped, donated, put up a raffle prize and kept on putting their hands in their pockets and special thanks to John Preston for sorting out the evening activities, food and music.

Meanwhile on the pitch, the firsts continued their success with a 91-0 score over Barking. The seconds are storming ahead with a 78-0 win at home to Hertford and the fourths enjoyed a 22-12 win in a friendly at Amersham & Chiltern. The Academy thrashed Aylesbury 72-0.