Carol wins the Ovaltine Cup while Sam hits a superb four-under to take the July medal event

Little Hay Golf Club hosted the Business Ladies and Ladies Ovaltine Cup on Saturday, June 24, and Monday June, 26.

Carol Kent won with eight pars and a birdie, scoring an impressive 45 points.

Runner-up was Caroline Skellton with 41 points, which she secured after a card playoff from third-placed Gill Howells (also 41 points).

Jackie Pearson was fourth on 40 points.

Last Thursday saw the Little Hay seniors’ team back in action. They were on the road again, where this time they slipped to defeat against Shendish.

The same opponents visited Little Hay last Saturday to play against the club’s Herts Scratch League team.

After losing their first two games in the league, the Little Hay side recorded their first win of the season with a convincing 11–1 result.

Last Sunday, the club hosted the men’s July medal event.

The Division 1 winner was Sam Deering, who went out in 38 and came home in 38, with 10 pars and two birdies for a superb four-over par 76 (net 67).

The runner-up, after a card playoff, was Paul Rickard (67 points) and Mick Whelan was third (69).

Division 2 winner was Steven Crowhurst, who went out in 49 and came home in 41 with five pars for a gross 90 (net 69). Runner-up, after a card playoff , was Martin Evans (69), while Dale Chiverton (69) was third, also following a playoff.

The club also had some sad news last week about Jim Given, who passed away on June 15 aged 75.