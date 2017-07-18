Bury Judo Club medals at shizentai contest

A novice squad of 16 Bury judo Club members competed at the shizentai judo competition.

This saw them gain some great competition experience at a local low level event that catered for novice beginners and kinder kids.

Highlight of the day was two gold medals won by David Kiraly and Toby Bunker with silver medals going to Stefano Kiraly and Thomas McDonah

A dozen bronze medals were awarded to Sam Lewis, Thomas Lewis, Niall Curran, Matthew Thorne, Aaliya Peachey, Harley Pugh, Harrison Stride, Jack Humberstone, Ella Reeves, Robert Turculet. Sebastian Turculet and Mark Cresswell.

Senior club coach Roy Smith said: “ It was very encouraging how well our novices performed. We are looking forward to seeing these youngsters develop.”

Thanks to coaches Beth, Jason, Csaba for their help on the day.

Bury Judo Club are a clubmark club with fully qualified coaches. For more details about the club contact Roy on 07961 105055 or email roysmith150@btinternet.com