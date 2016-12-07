Berko Ladies top the table over Christmas

Berkhamsted and Hemel Ladies Is will be top of the league over Christmas after a 2-0 win over Welwyn on Saturday.

Goals from Anneke Gainer and Faye Potton either side of half time secured the win in the Five Counties League Division One.

It was a mixed weekend across the club with three wins, three draws and three losses.

The Men’s IIIs had a thrilling 2-0 win against Stevenage. They’ve now scored 10 points from the last four games and have moved out of the relegation zone in East League Division 5SW. It is an impressive turn around from what has been a tough season.

However good a season the Men’s Is are having, they seem to be unable to beat Harpenden. Having beaten every other team this season, leading Division 3SW, they have now drawn twice with this bogey team who themselves are having a very average season. The game finished in a 1-1 draw with Berko’s goal coming from Pete Allam.

The Ladies IIs draw 3-3 against Broxbourne in a very tight encounter. Captain Teri Payton was the star of the day with all three goals. Ladies IIIs drew 2-2 away to Rickmansworth with goals from Emma Swords and Jenny Silver.

The Ladies IVs were handed yet another walkover win with Royston unable to field a team.

The Men’s IVs lost a frustrating encounter 3-1 against Stevenage with young Louis Hanwell scoring Berko’s goal and Duncan Hodges winning the man of the match vote.

The Men’s IIs had a repeat of last weeks narrow defeat against Harpenden having been significantly on top. They lost 4-3 having had a 2-0 lead. A bitter pill to swallow.

The Men’s Vs had a tough game against top of the table Southgate Tankards. Pictured Andy Prentice on the ball with Joel Withey in the foreground. The game finished in a 6-0 defeat.