Berko Ladies IVs extend their unbeaten run

Berkhamsted & Hemel Ladies IVs extended their impressive unbeaten run with victory at the weekend.

Their 3-2 win against Leighton Buzzard takes the club’s lowest ranked ladies team to a brilliant nine game unbeaten sequence! This week featured yet another score from the goal machine that is Emma Walker.

Berko Ladies IIs gave a dominant display against Tring IIs with a 4-0 win.

Charlie Nash scored two terrific goals in the first half with assists from Terri and Kate Goodwyn.

In the second half Alice Wetters assisted Kate in her goal with a one on one with the goalie. Becca Bowman also scored in the last five minutes from Kate’s assistance.

Overall possession was key and teamwork was superb. man of the match goes to the terrific Alice.

The Ladies Is were less fortunate as they suffered a couple of key injuries in their 3-2 defeat against Tring 1s. The Ladies can make amends this coming Saturday in their last game against Rickmansworth.

The Ladies 3s had the toughest of away games with a late pushback against an agressive and high flying Blueharts. The ladies should be very commended despite the 1-0 loss.

In the men’s section there was only one game. The Vs played their rearranged match against St Albans and the close game ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat, Paul Whitby getting Berko’s goals.

In a valiant effort in horrible conditions, played in a good spirit, Toby Peyton earned man of the match.