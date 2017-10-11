Berko go top after a victory in midweek

Unbeaten Berkhamsted FC went to the top of the league on Tuesday night after a 4-1 win over St Margaretsbury at Broadwater.

Alex Campana and Stacey Field returned to the starting line-up and Field netted twice as Berko overtook Biggleswade at the top of the standings on goal difference.

The Comrades had plenty chances in the first-half but there was only one goal, although they did hit the post. Field netted his 12th of the season in front of the young fans at the railway end.

In the second-half Berko created several chances as they looked to extend their lead but had a shock when they conceded an equaliser from a long free-kick which hit the knee of veteran Jon Stevenson and went in.

Field put Berko back in front with a header at the back post when he got on the end of a deep cross. Sub Ashton Campbell was hauled down in the box and Dan Jones calmly fired the spot-kick into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

There was no doubt where the points were going when Ashley Morrissey rounded off the scoring with a great shot curling in at the back post after dribbling through the defence.

Table-toppers Berko and Biggleswade were due to meet on Saturday.