Berkhamsted home to a world champion

Sarah Marshall is the pride of Berkhamsted Bowls Club after lifting the outdoors World Championship for blind bowlers (B1 class) at Cape Town, South Africa.

Aided by Berkhamsted helper/director Linda Ralphs, she went undefeated to lift the title.

She beat Australian, Scottish, South African and Irish players meaning victory in her last match against a talented Israeli would see her triumph. She came back from 14-4 down to win 19-16.

Sarah was able to take part after the bowling fraternity raised funds, led by Berkhamsted club captain Brian Ralphs.

Berkhamsted’s new season starts this Saturday.