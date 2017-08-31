Battle for the ages as seasoned players get ready for young pups

To say Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club has an eclectic mix of players is a bit of an understatement.

They have league players ranging in age from 13 to 70 and the spread of ability between a 1st XI and 5th XI.

In an attempt to show everyone that hockey is not just for the young, the club are featuring a demonstration game on Sunday, September 17, at 2pm at the club off Lockhart Field, in Cow Roast (HP23 5RF for sat-nav purposes).

Can the kids teach the old boys some new tricks?

Will the youngsters superior fitness and pace win the game?

Or will experience and guile win the day?

The club has selected a chairman’s XI made up of more seasoned players (total combined age nudging 700 years) to take on the club’s youngsters (under-18s with a combined playing age less than 200 years).

People are being invited to come on down to cheer on the old guys…or the kids if you must.

Hockey is one of only a few team sports that actively encourages fathers to play with sons and mothers with daughters.

Indeed, hockey is probably the only game where the whole family can play on the same team.

It is certainly true that after a game on a Saturday or after training on Monday and Tuesdays nights it’s common to see everyone with smiling faces.

The club has five men’s teams and four ladies’ teams that cater for almost every ability. They are always looking for the next Maddie Hinch, coaches and committee members but mostly players.

For more details call Roger Payton on 07831 700 081 .